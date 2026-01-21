Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesports

India bids for World Indoor Athletics 2028

Back in 2024, New Zealand also expressed its interest in hosting the 2028 edition of the event.
Last Updated : 20 January 2026, 22:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 January 2026, 22:36 IST
India NewsSports NewsAthletic

Follow us on :

Follow Us