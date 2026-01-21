India bids for World Indoor Athletics 2028

<p>Bengaluru: The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has bid to host the World Indoor Athletics Championships for the 2028 edition with Bhubaneswar considered as the host city.</p>.<p>The Kalinga Indoor Athletics Stadium in Odisha’s capital, which is the only dedicated indoor athletics stadium in the country, will be the host if India wins the bid, a senior AFI official confirmed to DH. Back in 2024, New Zealand also expressed its interest in hosting the 2028 edition of the event.</p>.<p>The state-of-the-art facility, which is also bidding for the Asian Indoor Championships in the same year, is to be inspected on Wednesday by World Athletics officials who reached India on Tuesday night. </p>.I want to play in Olympics, Melissa is my idol: Volleyball player Shagun S Verma.<p>The stadium is set to host India’s first Indoor National Championships in the last week of March in a two-day event. </p>.<p>The multipurpose Kalinga Stadium, which is right next to the indoor arena, is also set to host the WA Silver-Level Continental Tour for the first time in India (in August) after successfully hosting the bronze-level meet last year. </p>.<p>AFI has been bidding for several international-level meets in the recent past, including Asian Relays, with Delhi’s JLN Stadium as the likely host. </p>