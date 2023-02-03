India rise to No. 3 spot in IBA's world boxing rankings

India rise to No. 3 spot in IBA's world boxing rankings

Indian boxing has witnessed an unprecedented rise in recent years with the teams consistently finishing amongst the top five countries

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 03 2023, 19:11 ist
  • updated: Feb 03 2023, 19:11 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

India have jumped to third spot in the International Boxing Association's (IBA) latest world rankings.

The Indian boxers have accumulated 36,300 ranking points, having surpassed top boxing powerhouses including USA and Cuba, which are ranked fourth and ninth respectively in the current standings.

Kazakhstan (48,100) is the top-ranked nation followed by Uzbekistan (37,600).

Indian boxing has witnessed an unprecedented rise in recent years with the teams consistently finishing amongst the top five countries at global multi-nation tournaments such as World Championships, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games.

In the last two CWG, the Indian boxers have won an unprecedented 16 medals and . They have 140 medals to their names since 2008 in top international events.

Since 2016, the Indian boxers have won 16 Elite World Championships medals across men and women categories.

Boxing Federation of India (BFI) have also hosted several big-ticket international events in the country and from March 15 to 26, they will organise the prestigious Women's World Boxing Championships for the third time in the country.

India's excellent show have also extended to the junior and youth level with 22 medals from the last two Youth World Championships indicating the sport's bright future in the country.

"This is a milestone moment for India, BFI, its boxers and all the fans out there. From the 44th position a few years ago to third, Indian boxing has taken a giant leap," BFI president Ajay Singh said in a media release.

"BFI has been working hard to fulfil the mission of making India a boxing powerhouse and it has ensured the best facilities for players across all age groups, helping them build confidence with regular state and national championships, foreign exposure trips and necessary support system.

"This ranking indicates India's rapid growth as a boxing nation and also shows its strong position in the world which has been built over the last few years in a focused manner," Singh added.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

IBA
India
Sports News

What's Brewing

2024 Olympic torch relay to start in Marseille

2024 Olympic torch relay to start in Marseille

Qatar bans insect food after EU expands menu

Qatar bans insect food after EU expands menu

Scientists split seawater to produce green hydrogen

Scientists split seawater to produce green hydrogen

1200-year-old idols found in Nalanda

1200-year-old idols found in Nalanda

Lionel Messi open to playing in 2026 World Cup

Lionel Messi open to playing in 2026 World Cup

Birds in peril as shutterbugs chase the perfect click

Birds in peril as shutterbugs chase the perfect click

ASI report on Keeladi throws fresh date on existence

ASI report on Keeladi throws fresh date on existence

DH Toon | Budget brings tax relief to middle class

DH Toon | Budget brings tax relief to middle class

'Pathaan' rakes in Rs 667 cr gross worldwide in 8 days

'Pathaan' rakes in Rs 667 cr gross worldwide in 8 days

Stalingrad: 80 yrs ago, a win that changed World War II

Stalingrad: 80 yrs ago, a win that changed World War II

 