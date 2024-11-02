India Seniors reach final of World Bridge Games

<p>Buenos Aires: India Seniors stormed into the final of the World Bridge Games after beating Sweden 195-129 in the last four stage here.</p>.<p>The Indian team, which comprises Kamal Mukherjee, Vibhas Todi , Badal Das, Pranab Bardhan, Arun Bapat and Ravi Goenka, will take on USA in the summit clash.</p>.India reach 195/5, trail New Zealand by 40 runs at lunch on day 2.<p>Sweden showed some signs of a fightback at the halfway mark but the Indians proved too good for the Swedish seniors with the European nation conceding defeat without playing the last segment.</p>.<p>Earlier, India had trounced Canada in the quarterfinals and had thrashed Scotland in the pre-quarterfinals. </p>