India Seniors reach final of World Bridge Games

The Indian team, which comprises Kamal Mukherjee, Vibhas Todi , Badal Das, Pranab Bardhan, Arun Bapat and Ravi Goenka, will take on USA in the summit clash.
PTI
Last Updated : 02 November 2024, 06:44 IST

Published 02 November 2024, 06:44 IST
