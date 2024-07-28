India set 166-run target for Sri Lanka in Women’s T20 Asia Cup final

Dambulla: Smriti Mandhana (60) and Richa Ghosh (30) fired as India posted 165 for 6 against Sri Lanka in the Women’s T20 Asia Cup final here on Sunday.

Mandhana dropped anchor to make 60 from 47 balls (10 fours) as she led a resolute fight for India.

India had raced to 44 for no loss at the end of powerplay but Sri Lanka bowlers, led by Kavisha Dilhari (2/36), put up a strong fight.