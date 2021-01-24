Injury rules Vakatawa out of France's Six Nations squad

Bordeaux-Bègles' French centre Pablo Uberti (R) tackles Racing92's Virimi Vakatawa during the French Top14 rugby union match between Racing92 and Bordeaux-Begles at The U Arena in Nanterre on the outskirts of Paris on January 23, 2021. Credit: AFP Photo

Racing 92 centre Virimi Vakatawa has been withdrawn from France's Six Nations squad because of injury and will be replaced by Lyon's Pierre-Louis Barassi, the French rugby federation announced Sunday.

Fiji-born Vakatawa, who has won 27 caps and has become a key member of the national team, injured his left knee in a tackle during Racing's 33-32 defeat by Bordeaux-Begles on Saturday.

Barassi, 22, has been capped twice by France.

Les Bleus meet up Monday for a training camp in Nice, with their opening Six Nations match scheduled in Rome against Italy on February 6.

France
Rugby

