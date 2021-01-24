Injury rules Vakatawa out of France's Six Nations squad

Racing 92 centre Virimi Vakatawa has been withdrawn from France's Six Nations squad because of injury and will be replaced by Lyon's Pierre-Louis Barassi, the French rugby federation announced Sunday.

Fiji-born Vakatawa, who has won 27 caps and has become a key member of the national team, injured his left knee in a tackle during Racing's 33-32 defeat by Bordeaux-Begles on Saturday.

Barassi, 22, has been capped twice by France.

Les Bleus meet up Monday for a training camp in Nice, with their opening Six Nations match scheduled in Rome against Italy on February 6.