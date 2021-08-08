IOC gets more power to remove sports from Olympics

International Olympic Committee gets more power to remove sports

The decision voted in by International Olympic Committee members comes during prolonged issues with the leadership of weightlifting and boxing

AP
AP, Tokyo,
  Aug 08 2021, 13:41 ist
  • updated: Aug 08 2021, 13:41 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

The IOC has given itself more power to remove sports from the Olympic program.

The IOC can now remove a sport if its governing body does not comply with a decision made by the Olympic body's executive board or if it “acts in a manner likely to tarnish the reputation of the Olympic movement.”

Also read: Australia Olympic team boss hails Tokyo as 'roadmap' to Brisbane 2032

Weightlifting could lose its place at the 2024 Paris Olympics because of long-term doping problems and governance issues. The International Weightlifting Federation was led for two decades until last year by longtime IOC member Tamas Ajan.

Boxing at the Tokyo Games was taken out of the International Boxing Association's control in 2019 after doubts about the integrity of Olympic bouts and IOC concerns about its presidential elections. 

