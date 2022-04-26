IPL 2022 | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals Live: RCB opt to bowl
IPL 2022 | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals Live: RCB opt to bowl
updated: Apr 26 2022, 19:01 ist
Royal Challengers Bangalore will be aiming to halt the Jos Buttler juggernaut when they take on Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League here on Tuesday. Stay tuned for live updates.
19:00
Toss
RCB won the toss and chose to bowl first
18:34
ForRajasthan, opener Jos Buttler has been in sublime form, having already hammered three hundreds this season.
18:33
While the focus would be on Kohli, RCB have also power-hitters in captain Faf Du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik and Shahbaaz Ahmed, who can be destructive on their day and if they fire in unison, the RR attack would have a tough time.
18:33
RCB would be hoping their star batter to be back among the runs besides a much improved performance by the batting unit after a shocker in the previous game.
