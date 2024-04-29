JOIN US
sports

IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 5 bowlers to watch out for

From Khaleel Ahmed and Andre Russell to Axar Patel, here we list five bowlers to keep an eye on in today's game between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders.
Last Updated 29 April 2024, 06:26 IST

Khaleel Ahmed has emerged as a key bowler with quick pace and is a vital cog in Delhi Capitals' bowling lineup.

Credit: PTI

A consistent performer, Varun Chakravarthy is capable of restricting batters from scoring quick runs with his pinpoint accuracy and variations.

Credit: PTI

A young and impressive bowler, Kuldeep Yadav has shone brightly in the tournament by picking up wickets in the crucial moments.

Credit: PTI

A powerful all-rounder, Andre Russell can change the course of the game with both bat and ball.

Credit: PTI

A talented spinner, Axar Patel can deceive batsmen with his variations and is known for restricting opponents from scoring big runs.

Credit: PTI

(Published 29 April 2024, 06:26 IST)
Sports NewsKolkata Knight RidersCricketIPLDelhi Capitals

