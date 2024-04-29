IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 5 bowlers to watch out for

Khaleel Ahmed has emerged as a key bowler with quick pace and is a vital cog in Delhi Capitals' bowling lineup.
A consistent performer, Varun Chakravarthy is capable of restricting batters from scoring quick runs with his pinpoint accuracy and variations.
A young and impressive bowler, Kuldeep Yadav has shone brightly in the tournament by picking up wickets in the crucial moments.
A powerful all-rounder, Andre Russell can change the course of the game with both bat and ball.
A talented spinner, Axar Patel can deceive batsmen with his variations and is known for restricting opponents from scoring big runs.
(Published 29 April 2024, 06:26 IST)