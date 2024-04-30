IPL 2024: Harshit Rana suspended for one match, fined 100% match fees

Article 2.5 of the IPL Code of Conduct addresses offences related to "Using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a another player in the match."

In KKR's IPL opener against SRH on March 23, Rana committed two Level 1 offences under Article 2.5 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct. He was fined 10 per cent and 50 per cent of his match fees for the two respective offences.