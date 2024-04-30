IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians - 5 bowlers to watch out for

Renowned for his deadly yorkers and deceptive variations, Jasprit Bumrah is a game-changer capable of turning matches in his team's favor.
The LSG all-rounder, Krunal Pandya is a match-winner with both bat and ball. Krunal's aggressive batting and handy bowling make him an asset for LSG.
Piyush Chawla is a handy leg-spinner and a nightmare for batsmen with his sharp turn and accuracy. Expect him to trouble batsmen with the variations and pick crucial wickets for the Mumbai Indians.
Young and talented pacer Yash Thakur is known for his quick pace and bouncers. His ability to strike early blows and contain runs in the death overs makes him a key player for LSG.
Hardik Pandya's talent to pick wickets in the crucial stages of the innings makes him a valuable asset for Mumbai Indians.
(Published 30 April 2024, 07:02 IST)