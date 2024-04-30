JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesports

IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians - 5 bowlers to watch out for

Here are five bowlers who are capable of turning the matche in their team's favor.
Last Updated 30 April 2024, 07:02 IST

Follow Us

Renowned for his deadly yorkers and deceptive variations, Jasprit Bumrah is a game-changer capable of turning matches in his team's favor.

Renowned for his deadly yorkers and deceptive variations, Jasprit Bumrah is a game-changer capable of turning matches in his team's favor.

Credit: PTI Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
The LSG all-rounder, Krunal Pandya is a match-winner with both bat and ball. Krunal's aggressive batting and handy bowling make him an asset for LSG.

The LSG all-rounder, Krunal Pandya is a match-winner with both bat and ball. Krunal's aggressive batting and handy bowling make him an asset for LSG.

Credit: PTI Photo

Piyush Chawla is a handy leg-spinner and a nightmare for batsmen with his sharp turn and accuracy. Expect him to trouble batsmen with the variations and pick crucial wickets for the Mumbai Indians.

Piyush Chawla is a handy leg-spinner and a nightmare for batsmen with his sharp turn and accuracy. Expect him to trouble batsmen with the variations and pick crucial wickets for the Mumbai Indians.

Credit: PTI Photo

Young and talented pacer Yash Thakur is known for his quick pace and bouncers. His ability to strike early blows and contain runs in the death overs makes him a key player for LSG.

Young and talented pacer Yash Thakur is known for his quick pace and bouncers. His ability to strike early blows and contain runs in the death overs makes him a key player for LSG.

Credit: PTI Photo

Hardik Pandya's talent to pick wickets in the crucial stages of the innings makes him a valuable asset for Mumbai Indians.

Hardik Pandya's talent to pick wickets in the crucial stages of the innings makes him a valuable asset for Mumbai Indians.

Credit: PTI Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 30 April 2024, 07:02 IST)
Sports NewsCricketHardik PandyaMumbai IndiansIPLJasprit BumrahLucknow Super GiantsKrunal Pandya

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT