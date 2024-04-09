IPL 2024: Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 5 batters to watch out for

Travis Head, who plays for the Sunrisers Hyderabad, is known for his aggressive batting and innovative strokeplay, particularly in T20 cricket.
A talented young batsman for the Punjab Kings, Prabhsimran Singh is known for his elegant batting style and ability to anchor the innings.
A dynamic left-handed batsman for the Punjab Kings, Shikhar Dhawan is known for his power-hitting ability to take the game away from the opposition.
Renowned for his consistency and ability to chase down targets, Abhishek Sharma has emerged as one of the key batsmen for the Sunrisers Hyderabad.
An explosive wicketkeeper-batsman for the Punjab Kings, Jonny Bairstow is known for scoring quick runs at the top of the order.
