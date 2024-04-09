JOIN US
Homesports

IPL 2024: Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 5 batters to watch out for

From Travis Head to Shikhar Dhawan, here are 5 batsmen to watch out for in today's fixture.
Last Updated 09 April 2024, 10:58 IST

Travis Head, who plays for the Sunrisers Hyderabad, is known for his aggressive batting and innovative strokeplay, particularly in T20 cricket.

Credit: PTI photo

A talented young batsman for the Punjab Kings, Prabhsimran Singh is known for his elegant batting style and ability to anchor the innings.

Credit: PTI photo

A dynamic left-handed batsman for the Punjab Kings, Shikhar Dhawan is known for his power-hitting ability to take the game away from the opposition.

Credit: PTI photo

Renowned for his consistency and ability to chase down targets, Abhishek Sharma has emerged as one of the key batsmen for the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Credit: PTI photo

An explosive wicketkeeper-batsman for the Punjab Kings, Jonny Bairstow is known for scoring quick runs at the top of the order.

Credit: PTI photo

(Published 09 April 2024, 10:58 IST)
