IPL 2024, RCB vs KKR: 5 Players to watch out for in today's match

RCB's star player Virat Kohli has found some form with the bat and scored 79 runs off just 49 balls at a strike rate of 157.14 against PBKS and is expected to hit dream run against KKR as well.
Phil Salt has been making headlines with his explosive batting. He scored quick 54 runs in previous match. Known for his aggressive approach and ability to score quickly, he has all the potential to lead his team to victory.
Glenn Maxwell has been making waves with his all-around performance. He is touted as one of the key players in RCB team.
Andre Russell has been a consistent performer for KKR over the years. Known for his aggressive batting style and ability to dominate the bowlers, he is definitely one to watch out for.
Mohammed Siraj has been a standout performer for RCB with his ability to generate pace and swing. He has already made a name for himself in IPL and is considered one of the most promising fast bowlers in the tournament.
(Published 29 March 2024, 04:58 IST)