Italy to host Euro 2020 games with stadium at 25% capacity

Italy has agreed to host Euro 2020 matches at Rome's Stadio Olimpico filled by "at least 25 percent" of its regular capacity, the country's football federation FIGC said Tuesday.

No supporters are currently permitted into football stadiums in Italy, but the country was under strong pressure from UEFA to allow at least some fans in the stands for the delayed tournament.

"Italy and Rome are present! The OK from the government to crowds being present at Euro 2020 games in Rome is fantastic news which we will immediately pass on to UEFA," FIGC President Gabriele Gravina said.

In a statement, Gravina said he received a letter from junior sports minister Valentina Vezzali indicating that "at least 25 percent" of the normal number of fans would be allowed at the Stadio Olimpico.

A spokesman for Vezzali confirmed this to AFP.

Euro 2020 was supposed to take place last year, but in March last year, as the coronavirus pandemic began to hit Europe, it was rescheduled to run from June 11 to July 11, 2021.

Rome is set to host the opening fixture for the multi-host nation tournament, between Turkey and Italy. It was also picked to host Italy's other group matches against Switzerland and Wales, as well as a quarter-final.

UEFA, European football's governing body, had warned that cities that failed to allow fans for European Championship matches risked having their games relocated to other venues.

In March, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin made it clear he did not want any Euro 2020 matches played "in front of empty stands".