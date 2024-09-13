It's time to overhaul AIFF, have a new constitution and conduct fresh elections: Bhaichung Bhutia

New Delhi: The legendary Bhaichung Bhutia has called for the ouster of the current dispensation in the All India Football Federation (AIFF), holding the sports body responsible for the decline in the national team's performance in recent times.

Bhutia came down heavily on the AIFF, saying the absence of a roadmap for Indian football has resulted in humiliating defeat at the hands of Syria (0-3) and a tame draw against Mauritius (0-0) in the recently held three-nation Intercontinental Cup at home.

The former India captain demanded an overhaul of the AIFF administration.