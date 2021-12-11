Jehan Daruvala drives home to second F2 win of the season in Abu Dhabi

Indian Formula 2 driver Jehan Daruvala clinched his second win of the season after finishing first in sprint race 1 at Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Jehan, who had only managed to secure 10th place on Friday's 30-minute qualifying session, made the most of his reverse grid pole to see off his rivals higher up in the championship table.

The win is his first since making it to the topstep of the podium in Italy back in September and third overall in his two-year F2 career. The Carlin driver is placed seventh in the championship with 111 points, including two wins and three podium finishes.

Meanwhile, Alpine's incoming reserve driver Oscar Piastri secured the drivers' championship after finishing third in the first of three races in the weekend. The Australian driver – a rookie this season and last year's F3 champion – has impressed several stars in F1 this year. He beat both his team mate Robert Shwartzman and 2022 Alfa Romeo driver Guanyu Zhou to the title by a huge margin.

