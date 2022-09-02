Kalyan Chaubey elected AIFF president

Kalyan Chaubey elected AIFF president with landslide win

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 02 2022, 14:29 ist
  • updated: Sep 02 2022, 14:30 ist
Kalyan Chaubey. Credit: DH File Photo

Kalyan Chaubey has been elected as the new president of All India Football Federation (AIFF). 

Former India goalkeeper Chaubey defeated Bhaichung Bhutia 33-1 in a one-sided AIFF election for the post of president on Friday.

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

AIFF
Sports News

What's Brewing

PM Modi commissions INS Vikrant in Kochi; See Pics

PM Modi commissions INS Vikrant in Kochi; See Pics

NASA captures 1st direct image of exoplanet

NASA captures 1st direct image of exoplanet

Red Cindrella on Bengaluru roads

Red Cindrella on Bengaluru roads

Entrepreneurs in NE spreading exotic tastes of hills

Entrepreneurs in NE spreading exotic tastes of hills

China's fab four make history at US Open

China's fab four make history at US Open

Home businesses see busiest Onam catering season

Home businesses see busiest Onam catering season

More rains predicted for Bengaluru over next 5 days

More rains predicted for Bengaluru over next 5 days

 