Kalyan Chaubey elected AIFF president with landslide win

Kalyan Chaubey has been elected as the new president of All India Football Federation (AIFF).
Former India goalkeeper Chaubey defeated Bhaichung Bhutia 33-1 in a one-sided AIFF election for the post of president on Friday.
More to follow...
