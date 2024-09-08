Kendrick Lamar to headline Super Bowl halftime show in New Orleans

Grammy-winning hip hop artist Kendrick Lamar will perform during the halftime show at the February 9 Super Bowl in New Orleans, the National Football League, Apple Music and label Roc Nation announced on Sunday.

The 37-year-old Lamar from Compton, the heart of the Los Angeles rap scene, has 17 Grammy wins and performed during the Super Bowl halftime show in 2022 along with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Mary J Blige.

"Rap music is still the most impactful genre to date. And I'll be there to remind the world why. They got the right one," Lamar said in a news release.