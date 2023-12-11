M S Dhoni attends a fan's birthday celebration; video goes viral

Cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the captain of the 2011 Cricket World Cup, is living a private life away from all the glitz and glamour after his retirement.
Every now and then, visuals of Dhoni make their way to social media giving a peek into his simple life.
Recently, a video of M S Dhoni was shared by one of his fan accounts on social media where he is seen joining his fan’s birthday celebrations.
The video went viral in no time with netizens amazed by 'Captain Cool''s simplicity and down-to-earth behaviour. In this video, Dhoni is seen in jovial mood and is also seen asking one of the people there to apply cake on the birthday boy’s face.
Earlier, visuals of MS Dhoni visiting a temple and his friend's house were shared on social media which made waves online.
M S Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020. His retirement marked the end of an era in Indian cricket.