Manipur announces Rs 75 lakh award for Nilakanta Sharma

Manipur CM announces Rs 75 lakh cash award & govt job for Indian hockey team midfielder Nilakanta Sharma

The chief minister talked to Nilakanta over the phone on Thursday and assured him a suitable state government job

PTI
PTI, Imphal,
  • Aug 06 2021, 15:51 ist
  • updated: Aug 06 2021, 15:51 ist
Nilakanta Sharma of India in action. Credit: Reuters Photo

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced that Shanglakpam Nilakanta Sharma, a member of the Indian men's hockey team, which won bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics will get a cash award of 75 lakh and a suitable state government job.

The chief minister talked to Nilakanta over the phone on Thursday and assured him a suitable state government job. He also congratulated all the players of the Indian hockey team for winning the bronze medal.

A resolute Indian men's hockey team rewrote history as it claimed an Olympic medal after 41 years, defeating a plucky Germany 5-4 to win the bronze in an edge-of-the-seat play-off match of the ongoing Tokyo Games on Thursday.

Also read: India savour men's 'golden bronze' in hockey, hope to dominate sport again

Biren told Nilakanta that he will be given a cash award of Rs 75 lakh as announced by him earlier that a player from Manipur earning a gold medal in Tokyo Olympic will get Rs 1.2 crore, silver medal Rs 1 crore and Rs 75 lakh for a bronze medal.

Nilakanta is a resident of Kontha Ahallup Makha Leikai area of Manipur's Imphal East district.

Meanwhile, Shanglakpam Kunjarani Devi, mother of Nilakanta Sharma told PTI over the telephone that she has no words to express her happiness over the winning of bronze medal by her son's hockey team in Tokyo Olympic and added that all members of her family are very happy for her son's achievement.

People of Nilakanta's locality celebrated the Indian men's hockey team winning the bronze medal by performing Thabak Chongba, a traditional Manipuri group dance. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Hockey
Manipur
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo 2020

What's Brewing

Top 10 highest motorable roads in the world — In Pics

Top 10 highest motorable roads in the world — In Pics

Indian women's hockey team finishes 4th at Olympics

Indian women's hockey team finishes 4th at Olympics

'Dial 100' movie review: An underwhelming thriller

'Dial 100' movie review: An underwhelming thriller

The Bengalurean who cycled to LA to watch 1984 Olympics

The Bengalurean who cycled to LA to watch 1984 Olympics

California's largest wildfire destroys historic town

California's largest wildfire destroys historic town

Roger Federer turns 40 with career at crossroads

Roger Federer turns 40 with career at crossroads

Olympics: Brands embrace women's sportswear revolution

Olympics: Brands embrace women's sportswear revolution

Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets at $4.5L

Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets at $4.5L

DH Toon | Modi celebrates India's hockey Olympic bronze

DH Toon | Modi celebrates India's hockey Olympic bronze

 