Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesports

Mission 2036 Olympics: India submits 'Letter of Intent' to IOC

The letter was submitted by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on October 1, according to a source in the sports ministry.
PTI
Last Updated : 05 November 2024, 09:44 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 November 2024, 09:44 IST
Sports NewsOlympicsIndian Olympic AssociationTrendingParalympics

Follow us on :

Follow Us