Mission Hangzhou: A look at India's biggest medal prospects

Men's Triple Jump:

Praveen Chitravel

Season leader among Asians and number 6 in the world with his national record 17.37m jump, the 22-year-old is a medal contender. But he has not touched 17m in his last three events, including the World Championships in August where he failed to make it to the finals, with a disappointing 16.38m jump in the qualification round.

Men's 1500m:

Ajay Kumar Saroj

He is the reigning Asian champion and second best timer in the continent this season. He clocked a personal best of 3 minutes 38.24 seconds in the World Championships in August.