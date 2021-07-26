Tom Pidcock wins Britain's third gold of Tokyo Olympics

Mountain biker Pidcock wins Britain's third gold of Tokyo Olympics

Pidcock, who represents Ineos in professional road cycling, started slowly

AFP
AFP, Izu, Japan,
  • Jul 26 2021, 15:15 ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2021, 15:15 ist
Gold medallist Tom Pidcock of Britain celebrates on the podium. Credit: Reuters Photo

Tom Pidcock won Britain's third gold medal of the day at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday, powering to victory in the men's mountain bike race.

The 21-year-old held off Switzerland's world number one Mathias Flueckiger to win by 20 seconds, with Spaniard David Valero Serrano taking bronze.

Pidcock's win came less than half an hour after British pair Tom Daley and Matty Lee claimed gold in the 10m synchronised platform diving competition, while Adam Peaty successfully defended his 100m breaststroke title in the pool earlier Monday.

"Yes!!! Tom Pidcock you little beauty!," said Britain's six-time Olympic track cycling champion Chris Hoy on Twitter.

Tokyo Olympics Live updates on DH

Pidcock, who represents Ineos in professional road cycling, started slowly, but gradually picked off his rivals before attacking halfway into the course.

Race favourite and multiple-discipline star Mathieu van der Poel crashed on the first of seven laps and retired with two laps remaining.

Dutchman Van der Poel, the grandson of French cycling great Raymond Poulidor, held the Tour de France yellow jersey before quitting the race earlier this month to focus on his Olympic preparations.

The women's race will take place on Tuesday.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Games
sports
Olympics
Britain

What's Brewing

Iceland, home to the most expensive feather treasure

Iceland, home to the most expensive feather treasure

Tokyo Games cameras to focus on sporting performance

Tokyo Games cameras to focus on sporting performance

How B S Yediyurappa opened the southern gate for BJP

How B S Yediyurappa opened the southern gate for BJP

Medical graduates must swallow rural pill

Medical graduates must swallow rural pill

India's population dilemma

India's population dilemma

DH Toon | 'Winning medals in hurdle race'

DH Toon | 'Winning medals in hurdle race'

The quiet boom of the disinformation-for-hire industry

The quiet boom of the disinformation-for-hire industry

Why an asteroid strike is like a pandemic

Why an asteroid strike is like a pandemic

 