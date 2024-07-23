Paris Olympics will be my final tournament: Andy Murray

Two-times Olympic singles champion Andy Murray said on Tuesday (July 23) that the tennis competition at the Paris Games will be the final event of his career.

Murray, widely regarded as one of Britain's all-time great sportsmen, won Olympic singles gold in 2012 and 2016, apart from capturing three Grand Slam titles in a glittering career.

"Arrived in Paris for my last ever tennis tournament @Olympics," Murray said on X, formerly Twitter.

"Competing for Britain has been by far the most memorable weeks of my career and I'm extremely proud to get do it one final time."