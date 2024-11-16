'Not great for boxing': How internet reacted to Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight

How fans reacted
Everyone was hoping Tyson would deliver something special. But, as he failed to do so, fans quickly reacted on social media.
American businessman and former basketball player Earvin Magic Johnson wrote, "Just sad smh. I cut it off because I couldn’t watch anymore. It’s sad to see Mike Tyson like this because I went to every Tyson fight. This fight tonight was not great for boxing."
A person wrote, "Best part of the fight…. The booing"
"Seeing mike tyson get hit makes me sad," another person wrote.
"I don’t know anything about boxing, but that seemed…sad. Grudgingly, I will acknowledge Paul’s gesture at the end of the bout to give respect to Mike Tyson," another user wrote.
Viewers were also frustrated with the buffering issues that were experienced as early as the main card's first fight of the night.
Prior to the fight, the Netflix stream accidentally showed the bare backside of Mike Tyson as he finished a pre-fight interview. UFC star Conor McGregor in a now-deleted post said that Tyson “has solid buttocks” and “nipples like cigars.”
"A solid buttocks, nipples like cigars, knockout power. Mike is truly God’s creation! God bless Iron Mike!" McGregor had commented.
(With inputs from Reuters)
Published 16 November 2024, 09:14 IST