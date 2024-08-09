Olympic 2024 | Neeraj takes silver, Pakistan's Nadeem snares gold with new Olympic record

Paris: Arshad Nadeem has been biding his time under the spotlight thrown on Neeraj Chopra for a while now. Although the Pakistani shares a great camaraderie with the Indian and considers him as an inspiration, he’s always had to play second fiddle. Be it the World Championships in Budapest followed by the Asian Games in Hangzhou last year, Arshad was forced to settle for the silver.

The genial 27-year-old has craved for his moment under the sun. And he chose the grandest of all stages to not only steal the spotlight from defending champion Chopra but also announce himself to the wider world with a jaw-dropping performance that left the Stade de France completely astounded.

After fouling his first attempt, Arshad let rip his spear to a mighty distance of 92.97m in his second throw to set a new Olympic record and kill the contest very early on itself. From there on, the chasing pack faced an Herculean challenge and although Chopra tried his best, he just couldn’t catch up. His best effort, of 89.45m, bagged him the silver.