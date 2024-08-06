Olympics 2024| Can't suddenly push player under the bus, says Ponnappa on Padukone's criticism

"Why aren't coaches held responsible for lack of preparation and getting the player ready? They are the first ones to take credit for wins; why not take responsibility for their players' losses as well? "At the end of the day, winning takes team effort and losing is also the team's responsibility. You can't suddenly push the player under the bus and blame it all on the player."

In a stern message to Sen and other Indian Olympians, Padukone had said: "We cannot remain satisfied just having one player. We need to focus on the next line, maybe even the third line.

"And a little bit of effort from the players also. A little more responsibility, a little more accountability. Not just ask for whatever you ask for. Once you are given that, you also have to be accountable. I think the players have to learn to take responsibility." Women's doubles exponent Jwala Gutta, who won a world championship bronze with Ponnappa, supported Padukone's stance.