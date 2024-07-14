Olympics 2024: Egyptian cyclist disqualified from Paris Games after collision uproar

Cairo: An Egyptian cyclist was disqualified from the Paris Olympics on Sunday by the local Olympic committee after her selection caused a social media backlash stemming from a video that appeared to show her knocking a competitor off her bicycle months ago.

The largest Arab country is building its credentials for a possible bid for the 2036 Games, which if successful would bring the Olympics to Africa for the first time, spending billions on facilities and sending its biggest delegation to Paris.

During the national championship in April, a video showed Shahd Saied colliding with one of her challengers, Ganna Eliwa, pushing her to the ground before racing ahead.