Olympics 2024 | Greece, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Spain complete men's basketball line-up

Greece, Spain, Brazil and Puerto Rico have completed the 12-team field in men's basketball for the Paris Olympics after winning the finals of their respective qualifiers on Sunday.

Following last year's World Cup, which awarded seven Olympic berths, 24 teams battled it out for the remaining four spots in four tournaments in Greece, Latvia, Spain and Puerto Rico.

The top team in each tournament clinched a ticket to Paris, joining hosts France, the United States, Canada, Australia, South Sudan, Japan, Serbia and Germany.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Greece made the most of their home advantage to outclass Croatia 80-69 in the final of the Piraeus tournament and returned to the Games after a gap of 16 years.

On top of Antetokounmpo's 23-point performance, Georgios Papagiannis had 19 points while Nick Calathes chipped in with 11 assists as Greece stepped up a gear after a close first quarter ended 22-22.