Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesports

Olympics 2024 | Iraqi judoka Sajjad Ghanim Sehen Sehen positive for anabolic steroids, provisionally suspended, ITA says

Should the second sample also test positive for the prohibited substances, he could face a ban of up to four years.
Reuters
Last Updated : 26 July 2024, 17:13 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Paris: Iraqi judoka Sajjad Ghanim Sehen Sehen was provisionally suspended on Friday after he tested positive for anabolic steroids, the International Testing Agency said on Friday.

The athlete, who can request a test of a B sample, has been banned from any activity during the Paris Olympics.

The ITA, which is in charge of anti-doping tests during the Games, said the judoka's sample dated from July 23, with the positive test reported two days later.

Should the second sample also test positive for the prohibited substances, he could face a ban of up to four years.

The Iraqi had been due to take on Uzbek Sharofiddin Boltaboev on July 30 in the under 81kg category elimination round.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 July 2024, 17:13 IST
Sports NewsIraqolympics 2024Paris Games 2024steroidsJudo

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT