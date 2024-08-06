Olympics 2024 | Kauli Vaast takes gold for France and Tahiti, American Caroline Marks triumphs

Teahupo'o, Tahiti: Tahitian Kauli Vaast surfed a near perfect final to claim the gold medal for France in the men's event at Teahupo'o on Monday, leaving Australian tube-riding maestro Jack Robinson with silver.

Caroline Marks of the United States added Olympic gold to her 2023 world title with a tight victory over Brazil's Tatiana Weston-Webb in the women's final.

Brazil's Gabriel Medina won the bronze medal in the men's event with France's Johanne Defay finishing third in the women's.

The 22-year-old Vaast, who grew up in Tahiti's Teahupo'o and has caught some of the best waves of all-time at the perfect reef pass, quickly established dominance and never gave it up, sparking celebrations on spectator boats in the channel and on shore.

"The dream came true. I can't believe it right now but I just made history - for me, for all Tahitians, for Polynesia and France," Vaast said, adding that he had lost his voice screaming back at local fans as he did a victory lap on a jet ski.

"A lot of people surf and it's part of our culture ... I'm proud to say that surfing is born in Polynesia, so it means a lot for me."

As Vaast collected his gold medal, a rooster - a symbol of France - ran around the presentation area and a Polynesian conch shell was blown.

After Teahupo'o delivered the greatest day of Olympic surfing competition last week, waves for the morning of finals day failed to live up to expectations, with infrequent swells and tricky winds.

But conditions improved as the day progressed and the men's finals were held in clean, overhead barrels at "The End of the Road", as Teahupo'o is also known.