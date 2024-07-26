Home
LIVE
Olympics Live | Paris set to host first non-stadium inauguration of Summer Games 2024

Hello readers! The city of lights has been completely dolled up and is ready for the opening ceremony of the Paris Summer Olympics 2024. This year's ceremony is historic as it is the first time the opening ceremony will not be held in a stadium. Instead, boats will parade the athletes on the River Seine. Although the details of the event are being kept a secret, it is rumoured that stars such as Lady Gaga, Celine Dion and Aya Nakamura will perform at the event, among others. Over 80 heads of state and government officials are also expected to attend the event. Stay tuned with DH for live updates on the event!
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 26 July 2024, 12:31 IST

Highlights
11:3426 Jul 2024

10:3526 Jul 2024

All you need to know about the Paris Games 2024 Opening Ceremony

10:3526 Jul 2024

As the world awaits to see the Seine and surrounding areas in all its glory, Parisian residents are largely unhappy

10:3526 Jul 2024

From Neeraj Chopra and PV Sindhu to Mirabai Chanu and Lovlina Borgohain, here we take a look at the Indian athletes who can bag gold at the Paris Olympics 2024.

12:3126 Jul 2024

The River Seine is ready for the opening ceremony

River Seine, Paris.

River Seine, Paris.

Credit: X/@OlympicsKhel

12:1426 Jul 2024

Yesterday, PT Usha, President of the IOC, met the Indian athletes in the Athletes village to wish them wel.

12:1126 Jul 2024

Celebs, already in Paris, got into the party spirit last night

Celebrities attended last night's prelude party in Paris to get into party mode of the main event tonight

11:3426 Jul 2024

10:3526 Jul 2024

All you need to know about the Paris Games 2024 Opening Ceremony

The 'Ville Lumiere' is set to host the Summer Olympic Games 2024, starting with the opening ceremony today evening.

Here is all you need to know about the grand stand start to the celebrated sports event:

Published 26 July 2024, 11:33 IST
