Olympics Live | Paris set to host first non-stadium inauguration of Summer Games 2024

Hello readers! The city of lights has been completely dolled up and is ready for the opening ceremony of the Paris Summer Olympics 2024. This year's ceremony is historic as it is the first time the opening ceremony will not be held in a stadium. Instead, boats will parade the athletes on the River Seine. Although the details of the event are being kept a secret, it is rumoured that stars such as Lady Gaga, Celine Dion and Aya Nakamura will perform at the event, among others. Over 80 heads of state and government officials are also expected to attend the event. Stay tuned with DH for live updates on the event!