LIVE
Olympics LIVE: Simone Biles and team USA win gold in women’s artistic gymnastics team final

Good morning, Simone Biles and team USA have won the gold medal at the Paris Games. Also, we are at Day 5 of the Olympics with the triathlon races beginning today after the Seine waters were deemed clean enough. Indian archers and shooters will also be in action today. Track the latest news from the Paris Games only with DH!
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 31 July 2024, 04:57 IST

Highlights
04:2731 Jul 2024

Bhajan Kaur moves to pre-quarters; Ankita, Dhiraj's campaign ends

04:2731 Jul 2024

Triathlon races to go ahead today as Seine passes water quality tests

04:2731 Jul 2024

Olympics 2024 | India's schedule on Day 5

10:2731 Jul 2024

Simone Biles and team USA win gold in women’s artistic gymnastics team final

Gymnast Simone Biles led her to victory in the in women’s artistic gymnastics team final . The US scored 171.296, well ahead of silver medallists Italy (165.494). Brazil won the bronze, a historic first, with a finals score of 164.497, as per the Olympics website.

"It feels amazing. We love it, we’re excited, We got the job done,” Biles told Olympics.com

09:5731 Jul 2024

Bhajan Kaur moves to pre-quarters; Ankita, Dhiraj's campaign ends

Indian archer Bhajan Kaur notched twin victories to advance to the women's individual pre-quarterfinals but compatriot Dhiraj Bommadevara exited the men's event after losing in the shoot-off at the Paris Olymics on Tuesday.

Read more

09:5731 Jul 2024

Triathlon races to go ahead today as Seine passes water quality tests

Organisers cleared the Olympic women's and men's triathlons to go ahead on Wednesday after the latest Seine river water tests showed lower levels of bacteria, ending days of uncertainty over whether the central Paris swim was viable after heavy rains.

Read more

09:5731 Jul 2024

Olympics 2024 | India's schedule on Day 5

Keep an eye on badminton, boxing, and much more as India looks to up its medal tally.

Read more

Published 31 July 2024, 04:27 IST
Sports Newsolympics 2024Paris Games 2024

