Olympics LIVE: Simone Biles and team USA win gold in women’s artistic gymnastics team final
Good morning, Simone Biles and team USA have won the gold medal at the Paris Games. Also, we are at Day 5 of the Olympics with the triathlon races beginning today after the Seine waters were deemed clean enough. Indian archers and shooters will also be in action today. Track the latest news from the Paris Games only with DH!
Last Updated : 31 July 2024, 04:57 IST
Highlights
04:2731 Jul 2024
Bhajan Kaur moves to pre-quarters; Ankita, Dhiraj's campaign ends
04:2731 Jul 2024
Triathlon races to go ahead today as Seine passes water quality tests
04:2731 Jul 2024
Olympics 2024 | India's schedule on Day 5
Simone Biles and team USA win gold in women’s artistic gymnastics team final
Gymnast Simone Biles led her to victory in the in women’s artistic gymnastics team final . The US scored 171.296, well ahead of silver medallists Italy (165.494). Brazil won the bronze, a historic first, with a finals score of 164.497, as per the Olympics website.
"It feels amazing. We love it, we’re excited, We got the job done,” Biles told Olympics.com
Bhajan Kaur moves to pre-quarters; Ankita, Dhiraj's campaign ends
Indian archer Bhajan Kaur notched twin victories to advance to the women's individual pre-quarterfinals but compatriot Dhiraj Bommadevara exited the men's event after losing in the shoot-off at the Paris Olymics on Tuesday.
Read more
Triathlon races to go ahead today as Seine passes water quality tests
Organisers cleared the Olympic women's and men's triathlons to go ahead on Wednesday after the latest Seine river water tests showed lower levels of bacteria, ending days of uncertainty over whether the central Paris swim was viable after heavy rains.
Read more
Olympics 2024 | India's schedule on Day 5
Keep an eye on badminton, boxing, and much more as India looks to up its medal tally.
Read more
