Olympics 2024 | Netherlands' Hassan grinds out thrilling marathon gold in sprint finish

Paris: The Netherlands' Sifan Hassan deployed her famous late kick to win the women's marathon at the Paris Olympics on Sunday, adding the gold to her bronze medals in the 5,000 and 10,000 metres earlier in the week.

Hassan battled with Tigst Assefa of Ethiopia and managed to shake her off in the last stretch, crossing the finish line in an Olympic record time of two hours, 22 minutes and 55 seconds.

Assefa, three seconds behind her, took silver and Kenya's Hellen Obiri claimed the bronze in 2:23:10.

Hassan's victory capped a gruelling Olympics schedule as the 31-year-old became the first athlete to medal in all three distance events at a single Olympics since Czech Emil Zatopek in 1952.

"I feel like I am dreaming," Hassan said. "At the end I thought, 'This is just a 100m sprint. Come on, Sifan. One more. Just feel it, like someone who sprints 200m'."