Olympics 2024 | Parul finishes 8th in 3000 m steeplechase heat race, fails to qualify for final round

The 29-year-old Parul, who underwent high-altitude training in the USA for a few months in the lead-up to the Games, ran the distance at 9 minutes 23.39 seconds, which was her season's best but well below her national mark of 9:15.31, clocked in the 2023 Budapest World Championships.