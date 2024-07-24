Olympics 2024 | Pierre de Courbetin - the greatest forgotten hero

To ensure that the legacy of Coubertin, one the most influential people in the 19th century, lives on, the Family Association has organised a unique exhibition on his life and legacy in the townhall of the 7th district in Paris which was his childhood neighbourhood. The exhibition is filled with some of Coubertin's personal belongings, artifacts, books and Olympic objects from the private family collection.

"Through large panels that talked about his story in the historical context he was living, we tried to reveal many unknown sides of his life journey," said Alexandra. "Our mission is to keep his memory alive by being present at all Olympic and Sports events where the values and spirit of Olympism is celebrated."