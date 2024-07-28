Olympics 2024 | PM Modi hails Manu Bhaker for winning bronze in 10 m air pistol event

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed Manu Bhaker for winning India's first medal at the Paris Olympics and said her success is even more special as she becomes the first woman to win a medal in shooting for India.

A resilient Manu Bhaker ended India's 12-year wait for a shooting medal in the Olympics by becoming the first markswoman from the country to finish on the podium with a bronze in the 10m air pistol event of the Paris Games here on Sunday.

"A historic medal! Well done, @realmanubhaker, for winning India's FIRST medal at #ParisOlympics2024! Congrats for the Bronze," Modi said in a post on X.