Olympics 2024: Reetika Hooda loses QFs bout in women's 76 kg freestyle category

Both wrestlers played a defensive game and the solitary point each was scored through passivity across the two periods.

Reetika will now wait for Kyzy to enter the final which will give her a shot at competing in the repechage round.

If she doesn't then India's Paris Games campaign will end with six medals and without a gold.

Earlier, Reetika displayed power and skill in equal measure while outclassing Bernadett Nagy of Hungary 12-2 in the pre-quarterfinals.