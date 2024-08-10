Home
Olympics 2024: Reetika Hooda loses QFs bout in women's 76 kg freestyle category

Reetika will now wait for Kyzy to enter the final which will give her a shot at competing in the repechage round.
Reuters
Last Updated : 10 August 2024, 11:35 IST

Paris: Indian wrestler Reetika Hooda lost a close quarter-final bout against Aiperi Medet Kyzy of Kyrgyzstan in the women's 76 kg freestyle category at the Paris Olympics here on Saturday.

The wrestlers were locked 1-1 after six minutes of top-quality defensive wrestling but the Kyrgyz won having logged home the last equalising point as per rules.

Both wrestlers played a defensive game and the solitary point each was scored through passivity across the two periods.

Reetika will now wait for Kyzy to enter the final which will give her a shot at competing in the repechage round.

If she doesn't then India's Paris Games campaign will end with six medals and without a gold.

Earlier, Reetika displayed power and skill in equal measure while outclassing Bernadett Nagy of Hungary 12-2 in the pre-quarterfinals.

India NewsSports NewsWrestlingolympics 2024

