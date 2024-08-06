Olympics 2024 | Star power elevates pin trading, the unofficial sport of Paris Games

In a video that ricocheted across social media, he offered one to Coco Gauff, a US tennis champion, whose Olympic run ended last week. “This is for you, great game,” Snoop Dogg said, wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with her face. “This is the best pin I’ve ever gotten,” Gauff replied in a video.

Olympic pins were originally used to identify athletes, judges and officials, starting in 1896 with the first modern Games in Athens, where cardboard discs bearing names and countries were pinned to clothing. Over time, pins became sleeker and enameled, with Olympic committees and sponsors issuing them as merchandise to cash in or cover costs. (The New York Times makes its own pins that it gives to reporters covering events.)

But beyond the commercial aspect, Olympic pins are a currency of friendship and goodwill, with athletes seeking to trade badges from their countries or swap rare ones to enhance their collections.

Mylan Murphy, a content creator and the digital and social lead for Team USA in the Olympic Village, said he had come to Paris with three team pins and had been advised by athletes to get ready to trade.

“I had no idea what that meant at first,” he said. “But it instantly turned into this bonding thing, bringing everyone together, even people who don’t speak the same language.”

Jasmine Schofield, a swimmer representing Dominica, asked other athletes to rate her collection. Her country has only four athletes, which makes their pins rare. “But we love to give out our pins, so please come get them,” she said on TikTok.