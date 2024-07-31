Olympics 2024: This Georgian shooter, aged 55, makes record 10th appearance to fulfil father's last wish

Battling issues with her right eye, the veteran is certain that she is in the middle of her Olympic farewell.
"After Tokyo I thought I had finished, but my father, who was my coach – he died this year – told me, 'Maybe you will cry (if you don't carry on)'. It is only three years, not four years (since Tokyo 2020)," she recalled.
"I thought 'Ok, I will try'. He was a very good coach because our sport is very psychological. Now it is a competition with my mind."
Salukvadze is a role model back home and also a perfect ambassador of global sports fraternity. During the Beijing Games, she made quite a statement by giving a friendly peck to Russian silver-medallist Natalia Paderina on the podium despite their countries being at war with each other.
Besides her father's wish, Salukvadze wanted to be present at the Paris Olympics to also push for gender equality.
"When I was told I had a quota place representing Georgia, I wanted to take this pistol and throw it into the air. Only one man has ever done this before -- a horse rider from Canada -- so maybe this is good for women's equality," she said.
She also had the pleasure of representing Georgia with her son Tsotne Machavariani, also a pistol shooter, at the Rio Olympics in 2016.
She was all set to retire after becoming the first woman to feature at nine Games at Tokyo 2020 before having a change of heart.
"Maybe if I had taken two golds in my first Olympic Games, maybe I don't continue...who knows. But this is my last one. It will be very difficult for me, I'm sure. I had a problem with my right eye.
"In normal life it is not a problem, but for my sport, I need to focus for longer, and that gets harder with age," said Salukvadze.
She will be turning up one final time here for the 25m event alongside Bhaker on Friday.