Olympics 2024: What has happened at Paris Games so far

Simone Biles will be aiming to win her fifth Olympic gold when she appears in the women's team final.
Reuters
Last Updated : 30 July 2024, 07:54 IST

The triathlon, set to be a centrepiece of the Olympics, was postponed on Tuesday due to too high pollution levels in the Seine river.

Simone Biles will be aiming to win her fifth Olympic gold when she appears in the women's team final and French judo champion Clarisse Agbegnenou defends her title.

Here's what you need to know about the Olympics on Tuesday:

Triathlon postponed

The men's triathlon at the Paris Olympics will not go ahead as planned on Tuesday as pollution levels in the Seine remain too high, World Triathlon said in a statement, dealing a blow to organisers and leaving athletes facing more uncertainty.

The race was postponed to Wednesday at 10:45 a.m. (0845 GMT), immediately after the women's event.

Should levels of bacteria remain too high by Wednesday morning, both the men's and women's races are likely to be postponed to Friday.

Eleven golds

Eleven gold medals are up for grabs on Tuesday, including women's rugby sevens, table tennis mixed doubles and a series of swimming races.

The US, led by Biles, are heavy favourites to win gold in the artistic gymnastics team final.

Women scrap it out for rugby gold

The last day of action in a hugely successful rugby sevens programme features the semis and finals of the women's event.

Agbegnenou carries French hopes in judo

Reigning champion Agbegnenou of France defends her title in front of a partisan home crowd in the under-63kg division.

In the men's under-81kg category, three-times world champion Tato Grigalashvili of Georgia is the clear favourite and could take on Japan's reigning Olympic champion Takanori Nagase.

It's very hot today

And we're not just talking about the fights for medals. A heatwave is hitting France and the temperature is due to rise to 35 degrees Celsius (95°F) in Paris and 37 degrees in Chateauroux, where the shooting competitions are taking place.

In Marseille, sailors donned ice vests to beat the searing Mediterranean heat.

Japan's epic comeback

Daiki Hashimoto turned heartache into unimaginable joy as he overcame a fall from the pommel horse to power Japan to the gold medal and edge out China in a pulsating gymnastics men's team final on Monday. That put Japan top of the medal table with six golds, ahead of hosts France and China who have five.

Nadal's last match?

After losing to Novak Djokovic in singles on Monday, 14-times French Open champion Rafa Nadal now has only the doubles competition left to add to his two Olympic gold medals.

Partnering Carlos Alcaraz, they face a Dutch team on Tuesday in the second round.

Published 30 July 2024, 07:54 IST
Sports Newsolympics 2024Paris Games 2024Olympic Games

