Olympics 2024 | When and Where to watch Paris Games 2024

The Paris Summer Olympic Games 2024 will officially begin on Friday, July 26.

P V Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medalist will be the female flag bearer for India, while table tennis veteran Sharath Kamal will be the male flag bearer leading the Indian contingent at the Paris 2024 Parade of Nations, according to the Olympics website.

Both will become the first from their respective sport to be India’s flag-bearers at an Olympic Opening Ceremony.

The Indian contingent will be part of a historic Opening Ceremony on the river Seine, which will be the first non-stadium opening ceremony in Olympics history.