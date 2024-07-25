Olympics 2024 | When and Where to watch Paris Games 2024

The Paris Summer Olympic Games 2024 will officially begin on Friday, July 26.
P V Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medalist will be the female flag bearer for India, while table tennis veteran Sharath Kamal will be the male flag bearer leading the Indian contingent at the Paris 2024 Parade of Nations, according to the Olympics website.
Both will become the first from their respective sport to be India’s flag-bearers at an Olympic Opening Ceremony.
The Indian contingent will be part of a historic Opening Ceremony on the river Seine, which will be the first non-stadium opening ceremony in Olympics history.
India returned from Tokyo with seven medals, and it is only natural that a double-digit performance is now desired in Paris. Except for wrestlers, who have gone through a highly controversial build-up, athletes in all disciplines have had no complaints.
India's hopes for podium finishes largely hinge on Javelin star Neeraj Chopra, despite concerns around his adductor niggle, and the in-form badminton duo of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy.
At the Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony, the Indian men will be dressed in 'kurta bundi' sets while the women will don matching saris, reflecting India’s tricolour flag. The outfits, featuring traditional ikat-inspired prints and Banarasi brocade, have been designed by Tarun Tahiliani.
When does the Paris Olymics 2024 Opening Ceremony begin
The Paris 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony starts at 11:00 pm Indian Standard Time.
Where to watch the Paris Olympics 2024 Opening Ceremony Live in India
Fans can catch the telecast of the Paris 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony, and all the events live on the Sports18 TV channels in India. Live streaming of the Paris 2024 Olympics will be available on Jio Cinema for free.
Published 25 July 2024, 13:49 IST