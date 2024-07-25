Olympics 2024: With Paris Games starting tomorrow, check out the preparations

The Eiffel Tower is decked up with vibrant Olympic colours and flags as part of the city's efforts to endorse the games.
French policemen patrol amid preparations for the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.
Security perimeters have been established along the Seine river and the Olympic sites.
Reportedly, about 30,000 police officers and gendarmes are deployed to ensure the security of the Summer Olympics.
Workers prepare the Olympics flag ahead of the event in Paris.
French policemen control the access at a checkpoint amid preparations for the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.
A worker is clicked cleaning the streets ahead of the Olympics in Paris.
Workers prepare the Triathlon piste on the Pont Alexandre III bridge, in Paris.
Published 25 July 2024, 09:18 IST