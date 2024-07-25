Home
Olympics 2024: With Paris Games starting tomorrow, check out the preparations

With just a day to go for the much-awaited 2024 Summer Olympics opening ceremony, the preparations are in full swing in Paris. The City of Lights is buzzing with excitement and energy as the city's famous landmarks and game venues have undergone a dramatic transformation. Here’s a glimpse of how Paris is gearing up for the grand event.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 25 July 2024, 09:18 IST

The Eiffel Tower is decked up with vibrant Olympic colours and flags as part of the city's efforts to endorse the games.

Credit: Reuters

French policemen patrol amid preparations for the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Credit: PTI

Security perimeters have been established along the Seine river and the Olympic sites.

Credit: Reuters

Reportedly, about 30,000 police officers and gendarmes are deployed to ensure the security of the Summer Olympics.

Credit: Reuters

Workers prepare the Olympics flag ahead of the event in Paris.

Credit: Reuters

French policemen control the access at a checkpoint amid preparations for the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Credit: Reuters

A worker is clicked cleaning the streets ahead of the Olympics in Paris.

Credit: Reuters

Workers prepare the Triathlon piste on the Pont Alexandre III bridge, in Paris.

Credit: Reuters

Published 25 July 2024, 09:18 IST
