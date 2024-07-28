Olympics 2024 | Women athletes say the work isn't over after gender parity

More than half the content on Olympics.com and on Olympics social channels is dedicated to women, Olympic Broadcasting Services CEO Yiannis Exarchos told journalists in a press conference on Sunday.

"I don't think that there are many sports platforms, and especially such big sports platforms as we have become, that have this balance," Exarchos said.

Still, for every woman Olympian that manages to nab the spotlight, there are still many more that are unable to make ends meet, said Cook, a five-time Olympian for Australia.

"I never ever want to hear an athlete say I left my sport because I couldn't afford it, and we find that most of those athletes are female."

Australia is aiming for gender parity in coaches as well as athletes for the Olympics it is hosting in eight years' time, said Cook, who is on the board of directors for Brisbane 2032.

BMX racer Walker, who won silver for New Zealand at the London 2012 Olympics, walked the catwalk six months pregnant.

"I'm having a girl, and I already have a two-year-old girl as well, and I want to show them that no matter what we think of our bodies or what they should look like, they can do amazing things, they can be Olympic athletes in all different shapes and sizes, and they can walk a fashion show in Paris," she said.

Walker also said more needs to be done to increase female representation in coaching.

The show included Qatari swimmer Nada Mohamed Wafa Arakji, who was one of the first women to compete for Qatar in the Olympics, at London 2012, when she was just 17.

In 2012, three women athletes formed part of Qatar's team of 12, but this year in Paris the country's 14-strong delegation includes only one woman athlete, Shahd Ashraf, who will make her Olympic debut in the 100 metres.