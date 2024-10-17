Akaash hits the front on opening day

<p>Bengaluru: Akaash Ashok Kumar hit the front in the men's division of the 9th K Damodar & Co Karnataka State Tenpin Bowling Championships at Amoeba on Wednesday. </p>.<p>At the end of the opening round, played on dual oil conditions, Akaash struggled to find his rhythm, scored 1127 (average of 187.8) in his first block of 6 games on long-oil and an impressive 1306 pins (average of 217.6) in his second block of six games on medium-oil and moved to top with a total pinfall of 2433 pins in 12 games.</p>.<p>Defending champion Girish Gaba had a bad start on long-oil, scoring total pinfall of 1071, but came back strongly on medium-oil, scoring 1268 (average of 211.30), finished with total pinfall of 2339.</p>.<p>Girish is in the second position, trailing Akaash by 94 pins. Sathish A V (2186) is in the third position.</p>.<p>Top 18 men qualified for the second round, and will play 12 games, six games on long-oil and six games on<br>medium oil, to be completed on Thursday.</p>