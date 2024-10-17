Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsother sports

Akaash hits the front on opening day

Defending champion Girish Gaba had a bad start on long-oil, scoring total pinfall of 1071, but came back strongly on medium-oil, scoring 1268 (average of 211.30), finished with total pinfall of 2339.
DHNS
Last Updated : 16 October 2024, 22:07 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 October 2024, 22:07 IST
Sports News

Follow us on :

Follow Us