All I wanted was a podium: Brad Binder 

KTM Red Bull Factory Racing’s Brad Binder is a happy man after clinching the win in the Austrian MotoGP on Sunday.

“All I wanted to do today was get a podium. It has been so long. It has been close a few times and I have got a few fourth places. The rear tyre was nothing like I have had all week. I tried to brake and it would slide everywhere. I tried to throttle and it wouldn’t go forward. I was having a huge struggle out there. When I saw it was starting to rain, I closed up to the front group. With four laps to go, I was seeing that the guys were getting ready to come in,” Binder said.

“Then I saw the whole group pull into the pits and I had to try. The first lap was good. The last two were something else. In the last lap, the brakes were completely cold and so were the tyres. No matter how hard I pulled the lever, nothing was happening. I really struggled to stay on track. Sometimes, you have got to take the gamble. Today, it worked. So, super happy about that,” he added.

Binder took the victory ahead of Ducati Lenovo Team’s Francesco Bagania and Pramac Racing Ducati’s Jorge Martin, last week’s winner.

World championship leader from Yamaha MotoGP Fabio Quartararo finished seventh.

Quartararo has 181 points, while Bagnaia and reigning champion from Ecstar Suzuki Joan Mir are level on 134 points. Ducati Lenovo Team’s Johann Zarco in next on 132 points, while Ducati’s Jack Miller is next on 105 points.

Bagnaia said of the race: “I am happy about the podium. Long time I waited for the podium because the last one was in Jerez. We have worked very hard these two weekends and today we have seen a good result. It was not easy because from the start, it was raining a bit. It was not disturbing a lot but to find the pace in this situation is a bit difficult.”

Martin said: “We started with the front hard that I tried for just one lap during all the weekend. I was feeling confident. But as soon as I wanted to be in the front and pull away, I was a bit wide. The front was heating a lot and I was struggling to find the pace. Afterwards, when the rain started, I took a risk and tried to catch the front group and I overtook Fabio and Pecco.

“When it was wet, I saw Marc and Pecco go into the pits and I said okay, it is time to try. When I went out of the pits, I was still in third position with the wet tyres to stay on the bike. On the last lap, I saw all the riders in Corner 3 and said it is time to do your best. I arrived to the group in Corner 7 and I passed 6-7 riders. It was a bit difficult. When I crossed the line in podium position, I was super impressed and super happy,” he added.