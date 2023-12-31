JOIN US
Homesportsother sports

Anahat wins U-19 girls' title at Scottish Junior Open squash

Anahat claimed a 11-6, 11-1, 11-5 victory over home favourite Robyn McAlpine in the final on Saturday.
Last Updated 31 December 2023, 06:46 IST

New Delhi: Talented Indian teenager Anahat Singh produced a dominant performance, bagging the girls’ under-19 title at the 2023 Scottish Junior Open squash held in Edinburgh.

Anahat claimed a 11-6, 11-1, 11-5 victory over home favourite Robyn McAlpine in the final on Saturday.

It capped off a spectacular year for Delhi's Anahat, who recorded the under-19 and senior National championship double and won the mixed doubles bronze along with Abhay Singh both at the Asian Games and in the inaugural Asian Mixed Doubles Championships.

Meanwhile, India’s Subhash Choudhary rallied to beat compatriot Shiven Agarwal 5-11, 11-4, 6-11, 11-8, 11-5 in the boys’ under-15 final, while Shresht Iyer beat Shreyansh Jah 11-8, 11-8, 3-11, 11-8 in an all-Indian boys’ under-13 final.

Top-seeded Indian Aadya Budhia displayed resilience in beating Malaysia's Niea Chew 9-11, 11-8, 8-11, 11-8, 11-9 in the girls’ under-13 final, while top seed Prabhav Bajoria beat second seed Aaditya Shah 5-11, 9-11, 11-5, 11-8, 11-6 in an all-Indian boys’ under-11 final.

Divyanshi Jain finished runner-up in the girls’ under-11 category.

Almost 200 players from over 30 countries took part in the event.

(Published 31 December 2023, 06:46 IST)
Sports NewsSquash

