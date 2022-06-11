Anand finishes third in Norway Chess tournament

Anand finishes third in Norway Chess classical tournament

Anand defeated Norway's Aryan Tari, winning their mini-match in an Armageddon game after their classical encounter had ended in a draw

IANS
IANS, Stavanger ,
  • Jun 11 2022, 13:09 ist
  • updated: Jun 11 2022, 13:15 ist
Viswanathan Anand. Credit: PTI File Photo

India's Viswanathan Anand showed he still had a lot of fight in him despite cutting back on his schedule as he finished third in the Norway Chess 2022, one of the strongest classical chess event in the last couple of years.

In the final round on Friday night, Anand defeated Norway's Aryan Tari, winning their mini-match in an Armageddon game after their classical encounter had ended in a draw. Anand had to win the final round in the classical game and hope that his rivals were held to draw to win the title. But he did not take the risk in the classical game and instead went for a quick draw.

Anand finished third with 14.5 points behind World Champion Magnus Carlsen (16.5 points) and Shakhriyar Mamedyarov of Azerbaijan (15.5) points.

Read | Norway chess: Anand loses to Mamedyarov; Carlsen surges ahead

In the final round, Carlsen got the better of Veselin Topalov of Bulgaria in the tiebreaker game while Mamedyarov was held to a draw by compatriot Taimour Radjabov as he emerged the winner in the tiebreak. That meant Mamedyarov could not bridge the one-point gap that they had before the final round.

After Topalov had held Carlsen, Mamedyarov had a chance of winning the title outright by winning the classical game against Radjabov. But he could not force victory and Carlsen won the Norway Chess title for the fifth time in 10 years.

In the final round on Friday, Anand agreed to a 22-move draw against Aryan Tari, with the five-time World Chess Champion's hopes of the title essentially derailed by a one-move blunder the day before.

He then defended superbly in the Armageddon game thus winning the match 1.5-1 as players get three points for winning the mini-match in the classical game and one each for a draw.

However, it was a splendid performance for the Indian chess maestro as he won seven of his nine mini-matches, including a memorable win against Carlsen in the fifth round.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Viswanathan Anand
Chess
Norway
Sports News

What's Brewing

Ukraine pleads for weapons, cholera spreads in Mariupol

Ukraine pleads for weapons, cholera spreads in Mariupol

The Swiggy 60s

The Swiggy 60s

Whackyverse | Interlopers among the fringe

Whackyverse | Interlopers among the fringe

5 books on how to design interiors

5 books on how to design interiors

'Eye won't blink': Bieber suffering from face paralysis

'Eye won't blink': Bieber suffering from face paralysis

Sanjhi: The art from the temples of Brindavan

Sanjhi: The art from the temples of Brindavan

Prophet Row: Massive protests erupts across India

Prophet Row: Massive protests erupts across India

10 cities saw harsher heatwave in 2022 compared to 2021

10 cities saw harsher heatwave in 2022 compared to 2021

How former home secretary and CAG turned pickle-maker

How former home secretary and CAG turned pickle-maker

Celebs who joined Bear Grylls in his wild adventures

Celebs who joined Bear Grylls in his wild adventures

 