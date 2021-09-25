Anurag Thakur flags off second edition of Ultimate Ladakh Cycling Challenge

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday flagged off the second edition of Ultimate Ladakh Cycling Challenge here.

Organised by Ladakh police in coordination with the Cycling Federation of India, the cycle challenge is part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mohatsav' and 'Fit India Movement'.

The minister said that the motivation behind Fit India Movement, as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is to invigorate fitness consciousness among the people of India.

While emphasising the role of youth in promoting the Fit India Campaign, Thakur said "Let's cycle, let's stay fit, let's keep India fit. If the youth is fit, India is fit."

Thakur added that he feels excited seeing the vigour among Ladakh youth participating in the cycling competition at 11,000 feet above sea level.

The minister also participated in a cycling competition along with Member of Parliament Jamyang Tsering Namgyal and CEC Tashi Gyalson.

