Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsother sports

Asian Games: India bow out in quarterfinals of women's basketball

North Korea will play China in the semifinals on Tuesday.
Last Updated 02 October 2023, 12:33 IST

Follow Us

The Indian women's basketball team lost 57-96 against North Korea to bow out in the quarterfinals of the Asian Games here on Monday.

The Indian women cagers were no match for North Korea as they lost all the four quarters 20-26, 6-26, 17-22, 14-22 at the Shaoxing Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium.

The Indians started impressively and gave North Korea a fight in the first quarter but were completely outplayed in the remaining three quarters. Earlier, India finished second in Group A, beating Indonesia 66-46, Mongolia 68-62 before losing 53-111 against defending champions China.

North Korea will play China in the semifinals on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 02 October 2023, 12:33 IST)
Sports NewsIndiaNorth KoreaAsian GamesBasketball

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT