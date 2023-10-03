Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsother sports

Asian Games: Indian men bow out of Sepaktakraw quadrant event

In their final group stage clash, India lost 1-2 to Korea, and thus also failed to remain in contention for a semifinal berth.
Last Updated 03 October 2023, 04:39 IST

Follow Us

The Indian men produced a good effort but it was not sufficient to go past South Korea, and crashed out of the Sepaktakraw quadrant event at the Asian Games here on Tuesday.

In their final group stage clash, India lost 1-2 to Korea, and thus also failed to remain in contention for a semifinal berth.

In a must-win match for the Indians, they lost the opening set 16-21 before bouncing back to win the second set 21-16.

However, the already-ousted Koreans upped their game in the final set and won it 21-16 to knock the Indians out.

The Indians finished third in Group B, while Japan and the Philippines entered the semis from this group, while Indonesia and Myanmar progressed to the last four from Group A.

India had lost their opening meeting with Japan (0-2) before winning its subsequent games against Singapore (2-0) and the Philippines (2-0).

India have managed to win only a bronze at the Asian Games till date, and it came in the regu event during the previous edition at Jakarta in 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 03 October 2023, 04:39 IST)
Sports NewsAsian Games

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT